UPDATED: Imo Assembly Impeaches Majority Leader

The Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uche Ogbuagu, has been impeached.

Ogbuagu, who is the lawmaker representing Ikeduru state constituency, was impeached on Thursday.

Speaker of the House, Paul Emeziem, announced Ogbuagu’s impeachment after members of the majority All Progressives Congress (APC) voted to replace him with Kanayo Onyemaechi, the member representing Owerri west.

“After a meeting of the APC caucus of the Imo House of Assembly, the members declared unalloyed support for Gov. Hope Uzodimma for his capacity and sagacity in the leadership of the APC and the state at large.

“We also want to notify the House that Uche Ogbuagu is now a former Majority Leader, while Kanayo Onyemaechi is the current Majority Leader,” announced Emeziem.

Ogbuagu was elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before he defected to the APC when the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma took office through a Supreme court verdict.

The deposed majority leader has asked his constituents to keep calm, saying would make an official statement soon.