UPDATED: Just In: Senate Confirms Wike, Edu Others Ministers

Confirmation of ministerial nominees as ministers has begun as the senate has confirmed former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and former National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu.

Also confirmed is Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo representing Ondo State.

They had been screened by the red chamber.

The president is expected to announce portfolios to all the ministers next week.

The confirmation is ongoing in the red chamber.

Three ministerial nominees namely Sani Danladi (Taraba), Stella Okotete (Delta) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) were rejected by the upper house.

The three were among the 48 who were earlier screened.

The full list of those confirmed are:

1.Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom)

Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa) Betta Edu (Cross River) John Enoh (Cross River) Festus Keyamo (Delta) Abubakar Momoh (Edo) Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia) Uju Ohaneye (Anambra) David Umahi (Ebonyi) Uche Nnaji (Enugu) Doris Uzoka (Imo) Dele Alake (Ekiti) Tunji Alausa (Lagos) Lola Ade John (Lagos) Ishak Salako (Ogun) Bosun Tijjani (Ogun) Olawale Edun (Ogun) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) Tahir Mamman (Adamawa) Yusuf M Tuggar (Bauchi) Ali Pate (Bauchi) Abubakar Kyari (Borno) Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe) Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba) Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa) Maryam Mairiga Mahmud (Kano) Abdullahi T Gwarzo (Kano) Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina) Hanatu Musawa (Katsina) Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) Bello M Goronyo (Sokoto)

37 Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)

Joseph Utsev (Benue) Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT) Shuaibu A Audu (Kogi) Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara) Imaan S-Ibrahim (Nasarawa) Mohammed Idris (Niger) Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger) Simon Lalong (Plateau)

