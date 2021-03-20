UPDATED: Miyetti Allah Behind Plot To Eliminate Me, Gov Ortom Speaks On Attack

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Some armed men have reportedly attacked the convoy of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

The attack allegedly happened at Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the governor was going to Makurdi when the assailants opened fire on his convoy, but his security details were said to have repelled the attack.

Speaking to newsmen afterwards, the governor claimed that the attackers were Fulani militia numbering about 15 people.

He said they had trailed him to a river bank around his farm where he was on foot.

Ortom applauded the six security operatives who repelled the attack for their quick response and for providing him and others cover.

He also disclosed that troops of operation whirl stroke, the police, and DSS have been mobilised to the forest between Tyo-Mu and Abinse to comb the area.

Speaking further, he accused the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore of sponsoring the attack and called for their arrest and prosecution.

His words: “You know today is Saturday and it is normal as a farmer, I usually go to my farm, so I went to my farm along Gboko road and on our way back, we started hearing some gunshots and we discovered people who were dressed in black.

“And from experience we now discovered that these are fulani militias and I do not want to take things for granted because a few days ago the media were awash with a statement from MACBAN who met in Yola.

“The same place they met in 2016 where they decided that they will take Nigeria and that every other person is a slave that was when they started infiltrating the entire country.

“My lawyer is going to make a petition against the leadership of MACBAN because they came out to target me and behind the scene, they are planning to eliminate me on my own land. If I can’t go to the farm as governor with entire security around me then who else can go to farm? You can imagine the pains that we have here in Benue State.

“I appreciate the security personnel attached to me they were able to repel them and they could not have access to me”.