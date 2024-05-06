UPDATED: NUPRC Boss Komolafe Seeks Investors For 19 Oil Blocks As OTC Kicks Off In Houston

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

HOUSTON: The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Nigerian Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Commission Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, have called on foreign investors to bid for 19 oil block as the regulator opens new licensing round.

The Minister and the NUPRC boss made the call on Monday at the opening of the Nigerian Pavilion at the 024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, USA.

Advertisement

Nigeria hopes to attract investors to invest in opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

The Central Team for the 2024 OTC is, ‘ Sustainable Energy Solutions for Africa’s Future.’

Nigerian dignitaries to advocate for energy sustainability at the event are: Sen. Lokpobiri, Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Others are Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary, NCDMB and CEOs of Local, National and International Oil and Gas and Service Companies.

Advertisement

NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe (Right) and Minister of State Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri (Left)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lokpobiri who declared Nigeria’s Pavilion open, said the 2024 Oil Bidding Round presents an attractive opportunity for both foreign and local invesors to key into the country’s oil and gas industry.

NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe (Right) and Minister of State Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri (Left)

Advertisement

The NUPRC’s Chief Executive Komolafe, said NUPRC’s roadshow, would present a total of 19 oil blocks to investors.

“We are here to leverage on the grounds of this event to announce the start of the 2024 licensing round” NUPRC’s Chief Executive said.

The NUPRC boss assured that the country was safe for investment, particularly with the Petroleum Industry Act which serves as a game changer.

NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe and Uche Oga, Former Minister of State

The NUPRC boss said, “For us as a regulator, you know that the NUPRC is the driver of implementing the Petroleum Industry Act and this is a comprehensive legislative instrument that guides the operation of the industry. For us, we have been very focused in implementing all aspects of the PIA to the extent that within record time, we have been able to develop 17 regulations.

And I want to say that we are very proud that we are getting favourable feedback. So, as we speak today, there is now clarity on the way we do things. As a regulator, we are conscious of the momentum. We are already decarbonising.”

Advertisement

NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe (Right) and Minister of State Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri (Left)

Cutting Of Ribbon By Minister of State Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri (Left) At OTC 2024, NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe

He said the NUPRC is ensuring the activities in the industry are done in a clean manner.

“This year’s OTC is unique in the sense that we are here as an opportunity marketer,” he said, adding the country boasts more than 30 per cent of Africa’s oil reserves and 33 per cent of Africa’s gas reserves.