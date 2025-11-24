UPDATED: Ojulari Eyes $60bn Strategic Investments As NNPCL Profit Rises To N5.4tn

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says NNPC Fundamentals Strong To Sustain Growth

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on Monday announced a profit after tax of N5.4tn in the 2024 financial period.

The N5.4tn profit represents an increase of N2.1tn over the N3.3tn recorded in the 2023 financial period.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Bayo Ojulari, announced the result during a media briefing in Abuja.

He said stability in the foreign exchange market following the floating of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria boosted the profitability of the National Oil Company.

The GCEO said the fundamentals of the NNPCL are strong, adding that the presidential directive to attract investments of $30bn is realisable.

During the 2024 financial period, the NNPC boss said the company’s revenue was ₦45.1tn. underscoring a year of strong operational delivery.

Building on this performance, the company unveiled its strategic roadmap to drive sustained growth and support Nigeria’s energy transition through 2030. The plan prioritises increased oil and gas production and outlines a $60bn investment pipeline across the energy value chain.

Ojulari said the NNPC Limited’s results demonstrate strengthened financial resilience and enhanced operational efficiency.

According to him, the revenue of ₦45.1tn represents 88 per cent year-on-year growth, while Profit After Tax of ₦5.4tn is a 64 per cent year-on-year growth

He said, “The 2024 financial results we unveiled today are more than balance sheets and performance indicators. They embody discipline, progress, and the dedication of our teams nationwide. Yet, we recognize that figures alone cannot speak. They require context, clarity, and accessible interpretation — and that is where you play a vital role.

“To provide that context, let me briefly underscore what these results signify. In 2024, NNPC Limited achieved a profit after tax of ₦5.4tn supported by ₦45.1tn in revenue.

“This outcome was propelled by several critical drivers: enhanced operational efficiency across our assets, the positive impact of downstream market reforms, and our unwavering commitment to cost discipline. Financially, we have never been stronger or better positioned for tomorrow.

Strategically, this financial capacity powers our ambitious national initiatives. We are vigorously advancing key gas infrastructure projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project, also known as AKK, and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben, also known as OB3, pipelines, to unlock a gas-powered economy, reviewing the technical and commercial viability of our refineries to strengthen domestic energy security, and pursuing a $60bn investment pipeline to expand oil and gas output.

“Our goal remains to raise crude oil production to 3 million barrels per day by 2030 and grow gas production to 12 billion cubic feet daily. “

He also added that the NNPC Limited is accelerating investments across upstream operations, gas infrastructure, and clean energy to extend growth into the next decade.

Key strategic targets, he noted, include increasing crude oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 and 3 million bpd by 2030, growing natural gas production to 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030, and completing major gas infrastructure projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK), Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS), and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipelines to strengthen domestic supply and regional integration.

He also said the company would be mobilising $60bn in investments across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors by 2030.

“Our transformation is anchored on transparency, innovation, and disciplined growth,” Ojulari added.

“We are positioning NNPC Limited as a globally competitive energy company capable of delivering sustainable returns while powering the future of Nigeria and Africa.”

NNPC Limited is Nigeria’s leading oil and gas company. Founded in 1977, the organisation underwent a major transformation in July 2022, becoming a fully commercial and profit-driven entity under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.