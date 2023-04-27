UPDATED: Supreme Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu, FG’s Case On IPOB Leader’s Continued Detention By DSS

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on the appeal filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, against his continued detention at the Department of State Services facility.

The application which was filed by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, on November 2022 protested the stay of execution order granted by the Court of Appeal Abuja division on October 28, 2022, against an earlier verdict of the same court which had quashed all terrorism-related charges against his client.

Ozekhome contended that both the Court of Appeal Rules 2021 and Court of Appeal Act, 2004, “did not make any provisions of stay of execution of a Court of Appeal judgment in a criminal appeal.”

He then urged the court to set aside that stay of execution order as well as restrain the further detention and prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu.

But at the scheduled hearing on the appeal on Thursday, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation told the apex court to afford his office time to respond to certain processes filed by Kanu’s lawyers.

A five-member panel of the court led by Justice John Okoro agreed with the prosecution.

Recall that the AGF had also filed its appeal urging the Supreme Court to restore the criminal charges against the IPOB leader.

At the hearing, the AGF counsel, Tijani Gadzali SAN, brought a motion seeking to introduce nine new grounds in its amended notice of appeal against Kanu.

The court granted leave to the AGF and subsequently adjourned the case to May 11.