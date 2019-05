Following earlier media reports that immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his wife were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the commission has denied the story.

Acting spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Tony Orilade said the report is not only false but fake news.

EDITOR’s NOTE: This report has been updated to correct a false report that the EFCC Arrested former Governor Rochas Okorocha and his wife.