Uphold Truth, Equity, Alia Tells New High Court Judge

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has urged Mrs Franca Yuwa, the new judge of the Benue High Court to uphold the highest standards of judicial conduct, warning against undue influence, pressure, and inducement.

Alia made the call the call at the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House in Makurdi on Monday.

He further emphasized that while the judiciary is independent, it is not immune from accountability, stating that independence must not translate into impunity, and that citizens desire courts guided by truth, equity, and conscience.

Alia said that the elevation of Justice Yuwa was earned on merit, not through patronage or favoritism.

“The people are tired of delayed justice and judgments that offend the conscience. Citizens desire courts that are firm, fair, accessible, and guided by truth and equity,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedicated commitment to judicial independence, integrity, and accountability, declaring that under his leadership, the judiciary has regained its rightful dignity and autonomy.

Alia assured the judiciary of the state government’s continued support in building a strong, independent, and credible justice system in Benue.

The state government, he said, has drawn a clear line between the executive arm of government and the judiciary and stressed that the courts would neither be intimidated nor used as instruments of political convenience.

He disclosed that more judges have been appointed to the Bench under his administration than at any comparable period in recent history.

Alia explained that the move was aimed at reducing case congestion, accelerating justice delivery, and restoring public confidence in the courts.

The governor emphasised that his government has improved conditions of service, invested in court infrastructure, and consistently respected judicial autonomy.

Yua, in her brief remarks, thanked Governor Alia for the elevation and promised to perform her judicial functions without fear or favour.