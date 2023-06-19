US Assistant Secretary Of State, NNPC Boss, Others Visit Tinubu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Assistant Secretary of State, Amb. Geoffrey Praytt has paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Taking to its verified Twitter handle, the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Media Centre confirming Praytt’s visit to the president on Monday.

It stated that the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari was also present at the meeting between Tinubu and Praytt.

“Earlier, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received in audience, the United States Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Energy Resources, Amb. Geoffrey Praytt and GCEO-NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari, in State House, Abuja.”

Although, the details of the meeting are yet to be disclosed, it could be connected to Tinubu’s resolve to improve the Energy sector in Nigeria.

While in Nigeria, Pyatt will highlight U.S. engagement on Nigeria’s clean energy transition as well as its ongoing support for reforms and decarbonization of Nigeria’s large traditional energy sector.

Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also hold bilateral meetings with Nigerian government officials and participate in a roundtable with energy companies from the American Business Council.

He will also participate in a panel with both private and public sector organizations to discuss ways to accelerate the development of Nigeria’s power sector, including through the Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI), a mechanism to increase corporate investment in clean energy to support economic growth.