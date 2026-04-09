US-Based Ex-Footballer Declares For Reps On ADC Platform In C’River

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A United States-based former footballer, Mr Mark Idum, has declared his intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency of Cross River State on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Idum formally announced his ambition on Thursday, following what he described as “extensive consultations” with political stakeholders, community leaders, and residents across the constituency.

The former football star, who gained prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s, said the encouragement and support he received during the consultations convinced him to step into the race.

A native of Aliforkpa in Yache Ward in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, Idum said his aspiration is driven by a desire to reposition federal representation for Ogoja/Yala and deliver tangible development outcomes.

“I am stepping forward with a clear sense of duty and commitment to service,” he said. “This decision is rooted in my resolve to deliver practical solutions and sustainable development that directly impact the lives of our people,” he added.

He outlined a development agenda anchored on service, accountability, and measurable impact, noting that his approach would combine grassroots engagement with effective legislative action.

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One of the key areas he said will receive legislative attention is health. He pledged to prioritise access to affordable and quality services, particularly at the primary healthcare level.

“I will support the upgrade of primary healthcare centres, facilitate regular medical outreach programmes, and work to attract federal health projects to our constituency through legislative action.

“Beyond interventions, I will advocate policies that improve funding, staffing, and equipment in our health institutions so our people can access quality care without travelling long distances,” he said.

Addressing infrastructure, he emphasised the need to improve road connectivity across rural communities, describing it as critical to economic growth.

“I will actively pursue the construction and rehabilitation of key access roads, working with relevant federal agencies to ensure our communities are properly linked to major economic corridors. Improved roads will enhance mobility, boost trade, and improve overall quality of life,” he stated.

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On education, Idum promised targeted interventions to improve learning conditions and outcomes across the constituency.

“I am committed to upgrading the standard of education by supporting the renovation of schools, provision of learning materials, and capacity development for teachers.

“At the legislative level, I will push for increased access to federal education programmes, grants, and infrastructure that create a more conducive learning environment,” he said.

He described agriculture as the backbone of the local economy, pledging to champion initiatives that would empower farmers and enhance productivity.

“I will drive an agricultural development agenda that enables our farmers not only to produce but also to process and profit from their produce. This includes facilitating access to modern inputs, improving market linkages, and sponsoring policies that attract federal agricultural investments and schemes to our constituency,” he added.

Idum also identified power supply and water access as critical areas requiring urgent attention, promising to support sustainable solutions.

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“I will work towards improving electricity supply by supporting rural electrification projects and advocating the installation of power infrastructure in underserved communities.

“In addition, I will facilitate access to clean water through the provision of boreholes and support for federal water projects to ensure long-term sustainability,” he said.

He further stressed his commitment to inclusive and responsive leadership, assuring constituents of consistent engagement and representation.

“I believe in leadership that is present, accountable, and people-driven. My goal is not just to represent, but to work closely with the people to ensure their voices are reflected in national decision-making,” he said.

Reaffirming his ambition, Idum expressed optimism about the future of the constituency under purposeful leadership.

“Together, we can build a thriving constituency where healthcare systems function effectively, roads connect our communities, schools inspire excellence, farmers prosper, and basic amenities are accessible to all. I am ready to serve and deliver on this mandate,” he said.