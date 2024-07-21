US Elections: Biden Bows To Pressure, Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race

493 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday evening that he will not seek reelection as President of the United States.

The decision comes after weeks of intense pressure from within his own party and a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a letter addressed to “Fellow Americans,” President Biden reflected on the progress made during his term.

“Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans,

“We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world.

“America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today,” he said.

According to sources close to the White House, Biden made the decision to prioritize his health and the interests of the Democratic Party.

This comes just days after Biden tested positive for COVID-19, which was the first known time he had contracted the coronavirus. He experienced mild symptoms and was isolated at the White House to recover.