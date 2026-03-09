US Embassy Warns Of Possible Terror Threat To Facilities, Schools In Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued a security alert warning of a possible terrorist threat targeting U.S. facilities and American-affiliated schools in Nigeria.

In a notice released on Monday, the embassy said it was informing U.S. citizens in the country of a potential threat and urged them to take additional precautions when visiting American diplomatic missions and institutions linked to the United States.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. facilities and U.S. affiliated schools in Nigeria,” the advisory said.

The embassy advised its citizens to exercise heightened vigilance when travelling to the embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, recommending that they vary travel routes and times, remain aware of their surroundings and avoid predictable routines.

It also urged Americans to keep a low profile, review personal security plans with their families, stay alert in public places and avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Other precautions listed include keeping mobile phones charged in case of emergencies and familiarising themselves with emergency exits when entering buildings.

The embassy noted that the consular sections of its mission in Abuja and the consulate in Lagos remain open and advised citizens to continue monitoring its website for updates.

It also provided contact channels for U.S. citizens who may require assistance or further information regarding security concerns in Nigeria.