US Honours Late Deborah Samuel To Mark International Day Of Religious Freedom

The United States Government has honored the late Deborah Samuel who was killed by irate youths over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto State in May 2022.

Her picture was uploaded on the website of the US Office of Religious Freedom, which is saddled with the responsibility of promoting universal respect for freedom of religion or belief.

The US office also acknowledged the efforts of security operatives to prevent her death by the extremists.

“In May, a mob brutally stoned, flogged, and burned to death college student Deborah Samuel in Nigeria, in an attack fueled by hatred and blasphemy allegations, even as authorities attempted to stop it.

“We honor her life as we continue the work to end such vicious violence,” the office stated on its website.

Tweeting on Tuesday, the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large, Rashad Hussain, who heads the office, stated that too many people around the world who face violence based on their religion or belief are not heard because oppression keeps them hidden from view or it is too dangerous for their names to be shared.

On August 22, the US marked its fourth annual International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, stated that failure to protect the right to freedom of religion or belief threatens the enjoyment of this right for all.

“May this day offer assurance to those suffering for their beliefs that the United States and likeminded partners have not forgotten or forsaken you,” he said.