US Imposes Visa Restriction On Nigerians Who Undermined 2023 Elections

The United States has announced that it has imposed visa restrictions on individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria’s recently concluded General elections.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced this on Monday in a press statement.

He, however, did not mention the names of any specific people who received the Visa bans.

He explained that the ban is directed at specific individuals and not the Nigerian people in general, or government officials.

The statement read, “The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle. These actions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria as a whole.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy. These individuals have been involved in the intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process.

“The decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

Blinken also posted a tweet on his official Twitter account reinforcing the announcement.

“We have imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections. We remain committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and rule of law,” he tweeted.

THE WHISTLER reported when Blinken warned that the US would impose visa restrictions on anyone who undermined the democratic process during the elections, which were held on February 25th, 2023.

He said the ban would also extend to certain family members of such individuals. He also clarified that the restrictions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people in general.

