US-Israeli War On Iran Breaches Global Law, Germany Warns

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German President Frank‑Walter Steinmeier has described the ongoing US‑Israeli war on Iran as a “breach of international law,” warning of a deep rift with the United States and calling the military campaign “a politically disastrous mistake,” according to state media and international reporting.

Speaking at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of Germany’s foreign ministry, Steinmeier drew parallels with Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, noting that just as there is no return to the pre-2022 status in Ukraine, “there will be no going back to before January 20, 2025,” when US President Donald Trump began his second term.

“The rift is too deep and the trust in American power politics has been lost, not only among our allies but worldwide,” he said.

Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, emphasised that Germany’s foreign policy credibility depends on recognising breaches of international law when they occur. “Our foreign policy does not become any more convincing simply because we do not call a breach of international law a breach of international law,” he said.

He rejected any justification for the war, adding, “There is little doubt that, in any case, the justification of an imminent attack on the US does not hold water.”

Germany’s head of government, Friedrich Merz, has criticised Iran’s leadership while supporting some US-Israeli objectives. However, Merz has stated that Germany would not enter the conflict and, had Berlin been consulted, “would have advised against” the war. He also stressed that Germany shares the goal of ensuring that Iran does not pose a future threat.

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Steinmeier further condemned the campaign as avoidable and unnecessary, highlighting the importance of balancing realism with principle in foreign relations. “Realism means we must be pragmatic in our dealings with this US administration and focus on our core interests,” he said. “But realism also means we must not compromise our own principles.”

He added that the US government’s worldview demonstrates “no regard for established rules, partnership or hard-won trust,” and concluded, “We cannot change that. We must deal with it. But this is my conviction: we have no reason to align ourselves with this world view.”

The comments underline Germany’s cautious approach: openly criticising US-Israeli actions while maintaining pragmatic engagement to safeguard its own interests and European stability.