US Lawmaker Urges Stronger Security After Plateau Killings

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United States lawmaker, Riley Moore, has called on Nigerian authorities to strengthen security following a deadly attack in Jos, warning that continued violence could affect relations between Nigeria and the United States.

Moore made the remarks in a post on X on Monday while reacting to reports that at least 10 Christians were killed in Anguwan Rukuba on Sunday during Palm Sunday observances.

Describing the incident as part of a recurring pattern, the congressman said attacks on Christians have increasingly coincided with major religious celebrations.

Moore, who previously participated in a U.S. fact-finding delegation on alleged religious violence in Nigeria, urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to prevent further bloodshed.

“This Palm Sunday, reports from Nigeria indicate that at least 10 Christians were martyred in the city of Jos. Radical Islamic terrorists opened fire on the Christians before hacking them to pieces with machetes. This is sickening and unacceptable, but it’s not surprising,” he said.

He further warned that failure to address the situation could have diplomatic consequences.

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“Abuja knows this pattern and they must massively ramp up security for the Triduum and Easter. If they don’t take this threat seriously and mobilize to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ, the blood of these martyrs will be on their hands, and there will be significant consequences for Nigeria’s relationship with the United States,” Moore added.

The lawmaker also reiterated his claim that similar attacks have occurred during Christian holy days in recent times.

Local reports indicate that gunmen, some reportedly on motorcycles, carried out the assault in Jos on Sunday night. Authorities are yet to provide an official statement on the incident.

The attack has renewed concerns over insecurity in parts of Plateau State, where communal and sectarian violence has persisted over the years.