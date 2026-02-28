US ‘Participating’ In Israeli Attacks On Iran – Reports

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Several reports monitored by THE WHISTLER said the U.S. is directly participating in the Israeli attack on Iran.

Sky News monitored by THE WHISTLER has reported that the home of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei has been hit.

The Associated Press has reported that the U.S. is participating in Israel’s strikes against Iran.

It’s unclear what level of participation that referred to.

An Israeli defence official also told the Reuters news agency that this morning’s operation was coordinated with the U.S. without explaining specifics.

Also, according to the New York Times, which cited a US official, US strikes on Iran are under way.

Validating that, the Reuters news agency quoting a U.S. official said, “U.S. strike on Iran is underway.”

President Donald Trump had in the past week given Iran 10 days to come clean on negotiations concerning its nuclear programme, noting that “we will know within ten days” if the U.S. will attack Iran.