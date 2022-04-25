‘US Pouring Oil On Flames!’– Putin Protests Supply Of Weapons To Ukraine

The Russian Government has written to the United States’ President, Joe Biden, expressing dissatisfaction about the constant supply of military equipment to Ukraine since its military invasion on February 22.

The country sees America’s role in the conflict as inflaming passion to cause more destruction and aggravate the war.

“What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames; I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses.

“We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the United States of America pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States told a state television about the contents of the letter on Monday as quoted by Reuters.

The reaction came amid the visit to Ukraine on Sunday by a US delegation led by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

On Monday, Blinken reaffirmed Biden’s “unwavering support for Ukraine as it withstands Russian aggression.”

So far, the US government has avoided direct combat with Russia but had authorized over $800 million in arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to strengthen its defenses against Vladimir Putin’s army.

The massive military support led by US and other countries including France is obviously slowing down President Vladimir Putin’s move to demilitarize Ukraine although Russia has gained ground in the Donbass region.

For now, it is the Russian and Ukrainian soldiers that are losing their lives in the war while US and its allies are busy sending weapons to Ukraine.