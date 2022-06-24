US President Biden Slams Supreme Court’s Ban On Abortion, Says Women Mustn’t Bear ‘Rapist’s Child’

The United States president, Joe Biden, has strongly disagreed with the Supreme Court which declared abortion rights as unconstitutional.

The apex court overturned an earlier decision that allowed abortion.

The court, on Friday held that states which allows abortion are free to do so.

Biden, in a national address on Friday, said the decision is a sad day for women.

Backing women’s right to abortion, Biden wondered how a woman should bear the child of a rapist.

He maintained that American women have the right to chose.

“Today is a solemn moment, today the Supreme Court has taken away the constitutional right of Americans.

“It’s a sad day for the court and for the country.

“50 years ago, the court held that women have the right to control their destiny and they had right to privacy.

“The health and right of women is now at risk.

“The court has done what it has never done before.

“It’s so extreme that women are forced to bear their rapist’s child,” Biden said.

The president feared that doctors will be criminalized for carrying out abortion and women will be forced to carry a pregnancy from incest.

Biden advised women to travel to states that allows abortion while calling on the federal lawmakers to pass a law making abortion as federal right.

“Many states still recognize women’s right to chose”, he said, recommending that women should travel safely to states that allows abortion.

“State laws banning abortion are automatically taken effect today.

“It doesn’t mean the fight is over.

“I will fight with everything within my power, that deeply un-American attack.

“Keep all protests peaceful, violence is not acceptable, regardless of your rational,” Biden said.