US President Joe Biden Contracts Covid-19 Despite Full Vaccination

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
United States President, Joe Biden

The United States President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre disclosed this in a statement.

She said the latest development is despite the full vaccination the president had undergone.

RELATED
Nigeria

ICPC To Investigate Use Of Covid-19 Intervention Funds By MDAs

Oil & Gas

Fear Of Looming Recession In US Crashes Crude Oil Price To $97 Per Barrel

According to her, Biden will be operating from isolation.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she said.

Recall that Biden’s Vice, Kamala Harris, was infected with the Covid-19 virus in April 2022.

You might also like

US President Biden Slams Supreme Court’s Ban On Abortion, Says Women…

Muslims Make America Stronger – Joe Biden

US VP ‘Grateful’ For Contracting Covid-19 After Vaccination

American Families Are Struggling Because Of Putin’s War In Ukraine –…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.