US President Joe Biden Contracts Covid-19 Despite Full Vaccination

The United States President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre disclosed this in a statement.

She said the latest development is despite the full vaccination the president had undergone.

According to her, Biden will be operating from isolation.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she said.

Recall that Biden’s Vice, Kamala Harris, was infected with the Covid-19 virus in April 2022.