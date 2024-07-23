US Secret Service Director Faces Impeachment After Assassination Attempt On Trump

489 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is facing a potential impeachment threat after lawmakers from both Democrat and Republican parties called for her resignation following a congressional hearing on the agency’s security failures.

The hearing was convened after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, which raised serious concerns about the Secret Service’s ability to protect high-profile individuals.

During the hearing, Cheatle faced intense scrutiny from lawmakers who expressed frustration over her lack of substantial answers regarding the security lapses.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace has filed an impeachment resolution as privileged on the House floor late Monday at 8:26 p.m. ET., forcing a full House vote on the matter within two legislative days. A vote is expected before Thursday.

“Cheatle has been derelict in her duty to well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office to which she holds.

“She acknowledged on July 22, 2024, that the events of July 13, 2024, were the most significant operation failure of the Secret Service in decades,” Mace said on the floor.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have criticized Cheatle’s leadership, citing the need for accountability and reform within the agency.

Ms Cheatle pushed back on calls to resign and said she remained “the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time”.