US Speaker Pelosi Arrives Taiwan In Defiance Of China Threat

United States House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday in defiance of China threat.

Reacting, the China Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the United States to stop playing the “Taiwan card” and using Taiwan to contain China.

“It must take credible actions to observe strictly the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and should not go further down the wrong and dangerous path,” the China Ministry Spokesperson, Hua Chunying tweeted.

Earlier, China had warned of consequences if Pelosi visits Taiwan, which it believes is part of its sovereignty.

But the US Government deployed military forces to go with Pelosi.

Upon arrival in Taiwan, Pelosi tweeted that “our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific.”



