US Staff Evacuation Over Insecurity ‘Bad Omen’, Says Obi

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A former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the directive by the United States to evacuate its non-essential staff from its embassy in Abuja over rising insecurity as a “bad omen” that should be treated as a national emergency.

Obi said this in a statement titled “US Security Alarm on Nigeria: A Bad Omen” which was posted on his X handle on Thursday.

The US Department of State, in its travel advisory on Wednesday, authorised its non-essential staff to leave the embassy.

It also urged Americans to reconsider travel to the country due to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest.

The advisory classified the overall travel advisory for Nigeria as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” while some states are at “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

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The department also added Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba states to the list of “Do Not Travel” areas, bringing the total to 23 states where travel is strongly discouraged.

Following the advisory, the United States Mission in Nigeria on Thursday announced the suspension of visa appointments at its Embassy in Abuja.

The mission, however, clarified that visa operations at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos remain ongoing.

Despite this, the federal government reassured Nigerians and the international community of the country’s stability.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said public institutions across the country remain fully operational, with no disruption to governance, economic activities, or daily life.

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Idris described the US advisory as a routine precaution based on internal protocols, stressing that it does not reflect the overall security situation in the country.

Reacting, Obi said the development was particularly troubling for a country already struggling to attract investors.

“The recent directive by the United States to evacuate its embassy staff from Nigeria due to rising insecurity is deeply worrisome and should be treated as a national emergency, especially for a country already struggling to attract investors,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria currently ranks fourth on the Global Terrorism Index, warning that insecurity continues to worsen, with lives being lost and communities under constant threat.

“There is a glaring absence of effective governance; instead, what prevails are schemes that undermine democratic processes, as though politics has taken precedence over the safety of citizens,” Obi added.

The former Anambra State governor said the U.S. directive signalled declining confidence in Nigeria’s security architecture.

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“Disturbingly, reports indicate the loss of yet another Army Brigadier General to terrorists in Borno earlier today. A nation where people cannot live, work, worship, or travel safely cannot progress or attract investment,” he said.

Obi stressed that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property, lamenting that leaders had fallen short in that regard.

“Sadly, as Nigeria deteriorates, we as leaders, like Nero, remain preoccupied with politics, forgetting that without security, there is no nation to govern and no future to campaign for,” Obi stated.