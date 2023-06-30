US Supreme Court Ends Race-Based University Admissions

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Supreme Court has passed a ruling overturning a long-standing policy that allowed Universities to admit students on the basis of race.

The ruling means that race can no longer be considered a factor in American university admissions.

The court made the decision on Thursday, ending one of the most controversial policies in the American education system, known as “affirmative action” or “positive discrimination”.

US President, Joe Biden, states that he does not agree with the court’s decision at all, adding that the country would need “a new path forward that is consistent with the law”.

“We cannot let this decision be the last word. Discrimination still exists in America,” he said.

Affirmative action has been a policy in the US since the 1960s and has continually been defended as a means of increasing diversity in schools.

The cases brought to court were regarding admission into the prestigious Harvard University, and the University of North Carolina (UNC). The court ruled 6-3 against UNC and 6-2 against Harvard.

“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

The court said that universities were free to consider an individual applicant’s personal experience — whether, for example, they grew up experiencing racism — in weighing their application over applicants more academically qualified.

But deciding primarily based on whether the applicant is white, Black, or other is itself racial discrimination, Roberts wrote.

One of the dissenting liberal justices, Ketanji Brown, who is black, described the ruling as a tragedy.

“With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat,” she said.

The majority ruling sided with an organisation called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by a conservative activist, Edward Blum.

The group argued before the court last October that Harvard’s race-conscious admissions policy violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on race, colour, or national origin.