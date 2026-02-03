US To Deport 79 Nigerians

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States Department of Homeland Security has said it will deport no fewer than 79 convicted Nigerians listed on its ‘worst of the worst’ criminal list.

The findings on the DHS website on Monday revealed that the 79 Nigerians were convicted of offences bordering on fraud, drug peddling, assault, manslaughter and robbery, among others.

An accompanying note showed that the convicts were arrested as part of the United States’ crackdown on criminal immigrants.

The note read, “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst, including the illegal aliens you see here.”

The list showed that the convicted Nigerians include Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe, Solomon Wilfred, Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau, and Oriyomi Aloba.

Others are Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi, Talatu Dada, Olatunde Oladinni, Jelili Qudus, Abayomi Daramola, Toluwani Adebakin, Olamide Jolayemi, Isaiah Okere, Benji Macaulay and Joseph Ogbara.

Also listed are Olusegun Martins, Kingsley Ariegwe, Olugbenga Abass, Oyewole Balogun, Adeyinka Ademokunla, Christian Ogunghide, Christopher Ojuma, Olamide Adedipe, Patrick Onogwu, Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi, and Omotayo Akinto.

Others include Kenneth Unanka, Jeremiah Ehis, Oluwafemi Orimolade, Ayibatonyе Bienzigha, Uche Diuno, Akinwale Adaramaja, Boluwatife Afolabi, Chinonso Ochie, Olayinka A. Jones, Theophilus Anwana, Aishatu Umaru, and Henry Idiagbonya.

Further names on the list are Okechukwu Okoronkwo, Daro Kosin, Sakiru Ambali, Kamaludeen Giwa, Cyril Odogwu, Ifeanyi Echigeme, Kingsley Ibhadore, Suraj Tairu, Peter Equere, Dasola Abdulraheem, Adewale Aladekoba, and Akeem Adeleke.

Also included are Bernard Ogie Oretekor, Abiemwense Obanor, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Chukwuemeka Okorie, Abimbola Esan, Elizabeth Miller, Chima Orji, Adetunji Olofinlade, Abdul Akinsanya, Elizabeth Adeshewo, Dennis Ofuoma, and Boluwaji Akingunsoye.

Others are Quazeem Adeyinka, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Olumide Bankole Morakinyo, Abraham Ola Osoko, Oluchi Jennifer and Chibuzo Nwaonu.

Trump’s administration has continued to crackdown on criminal and illegal immigrants across the US with many Nigerians in the country affected by the policy.

It was discovered that many Nigerians went into hiding while others are returning home secretly over the intensified deportation campaign led by President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The sweeping actions, which include house to house enforcement raids, have stirred panic, debate and protest, particularly following a series of high-profile, deadly incidents involving the federal immigration officers.