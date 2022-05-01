US Varsity Honours Pastor Adeboye With Doctorate Degree For His ‘Spiritual Leadership’

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has been awarded the Doctor of Divinity Honorary Degree by the Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States.

An official of the institution before a large audience in its building, said Adeboye deserved the award for leading a spiritual movement that spanned across the world.

“Adeboye has boldly led the RCCG into an expansive outreach missionary movement in the nations of the world built on fasting, bold witness and prayer. Adeboye has written over 60 books.

“By the reason of authority vested in me by the Board of Trustees of Oral Roberts University, it is my pleasure to grant Dr E. A. Adeboye the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Divinity in absentia for distinguished service in Spiritual leadership with all rights and privileges.

“Dr Adeboye could not be present in Tulsa today so I look forward to personally presenting his credentials over the next few months. God bless you,” the official said in a video posted by Adeboye on Sunday.

Reacting to the development, the cleric saw the award from a prestigious university as an act of God.

“I recall that day in 1979, when I accompanied my father, Pa Josiah Akindayomi to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to attend Kenneth Hagin’s Camp Meeting; and, how the power of God moved mightily.

“If anyone had told me then that I would be awarded an honorary degree from one of the most prestigious universities there, Oral Roberts University @oralrobertsu, I would have said the person was joking. But, looking back and seeing what God has done so far, I can’t but just say, Thank You, Jesus!

“Extending my sincere appreciation to the leadership of the University. God bless you all, ” he stated on his official Facebook page on Sunday.