US VP ‘Grateful’ For Contracting Covid-19 After Vaccination

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris has been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

She tweeted about it on Tuesday, adding that she was thankful to have been fully vaccinated before the infection.

Harris promised to continue with her official duties but in isolation.

Her tweet reads:

”Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”

Harris, is one among several top government officials in the world who had contracted the virus despite being vaccinated against it.