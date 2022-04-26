US VP ‘Grateful’ For Contracting Covid-19 After Vaccination

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
United States Vice President, Kamala Harris

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris has been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

She tweeted about it on Tuesday, adding that she was thankful to have been fully vaccinated before the infection.

Harris promised to continue with her official duties but in isolation.

RELATED
Economy

Afreximbank Grows Assets By 13.4% To $22bn Despite Challenging Operating Environment

Her tweet reads:

”Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted.”

Harris, is one among several top government officials in the world who had contracted the virus despite being vaccinated against it.

You might also like

Israel PM To Work From Home After Contracting Covid-19

JUST IN: Obama Contracts COVID-19, Wife Negative

Covid-19 Positive Queen Elizabeth To ‘Continue Duties’

UK Govt To Remove Nigeria From Red List, Says Omicron ‘Has Spread Widely Across…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.