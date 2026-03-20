Use Nigeria’s Resources Judiciously, Islamic Cleric Urges Leaders

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Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sulaiman Onikijipa, has called on political leaders in Nigeria to judiciously utilise the nation’s resources and prioritise transparency, prudent spending, and people-centred policies.

Onikijipa made the call during his Khutbah (Eid sermon) at the Eid praying ground in Grammar School, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, on Friday.

He emphasised that responsible management of resources is crucial for achieving sustainable growth and national progress, adding that it is also enjoined in the holy Quran.

“Use Nigeria’s resources, including revenues, judiciously. Spend it wisely and ensure it gets to all sectors and the people who should benefit from it. It is not just an admonition from me; it is part of what is commanded in the Quran,” the cleric said.

Onikijipa, who is also the fourth Grand Mufti (Islamic jurist) of Ilorin, spoke on the benefits of Ramadan fast.

He explained that the month-long exercise helped the Muslim ummah to remember the essence of their existence, duty to Allah, and mankind.

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He said Ramadan helped the Muslim faithful to draw the line between excesses, remember the needy, enjoined goodness, and made them conscious of their creator at all times.

“Ramadan is not just about abstinence from food and drinks; it is a ritual in which our soul is cleansed, and to entrench love among the ummah, and keep firm the commandment of Allah both in the open and when we are alone. Ramadan is to cleanse all of us. It is a month of mercy and forgiveness. It is also a month where the world relearns humanity.

“During the 30-day fasting, we exercised restraint, learnt piety, and remained humane. So, we have to continue with that and consider others in our actions and behaviour going forward. Our governments are trying their best, and we need to pray and support them. We pray to Allah to make Nigeria better for all of us,” he said.