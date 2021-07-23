Use Nnamdi Kanu To Dialogue With Biafra Agitators, Ohanaeze Youths Tell FG

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Friday, called on the federal government to calm restive youths in the South East by using Nnamdi Kanu to engage them in productive dialogue.

The group also advised caution over the trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The national president of the council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this in an interview with newsmen.

Igboayaka advised the Nigerian government to ensure justice in the trial of Kanu. He also urged the government to ensure fairness among nationalities of the country to reduce ethnic tension.



According to him, ‘threats of death or imprisoning the agitators cannot quench the call for Biafra restoration, but the only viable means is dialogue and negotiation’.

Comrade Igboayaka called on Igbo leaders, governors and former governors, senators, traditional and religious leaders to rally round Nnamdi Kanu for his safety.

In his words, “No one throws away a child with the dirty bath water, and an elder who rescued a perceived stubborn child has paved a new way of reasoning and the need to listen to the elders.’

He said, “Whether wrong or right, anybody thinking that Nnamdi Kanu is standing alone should interview any Igbo youth in all the communities of Igbo extraction. You will be shocked that Igbo youths still believe in Igwe Bu Ike and Onye Aghala Nwanne Ya. This evidential proof is a signal that Nnamdi Kanu could be used by the government to come into a dialogue or negotiation table”