Use Of Local Food Grinding Machine Heightening Organ Failure Risk – FIIRO

The Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), has raised alarms over the possible link between rising cases of organ failure and cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria and the use of locally fabricated grinding machines.

Dr. Jummai Adamu Tutuwa, FIIRO’s Director-General, said research by the institute revealed that grinders commonly used to process tomatoes, peppers, onions, melon seeds, and other foods particularly in Lagos contain traces of heavy metals such as lead, copper, chromium, nickel, cadmium, and manganese, alongside non-heavy metals like calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron.

“Prolonged consumption of food contaminated with these metals may contribute to increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and organ failure, even among young adults,” Dr. Tutuwa warned.

She added that contamination in some areas exceeded World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) safety limits, especially in regions with heavy traffic and industrial activity.

Tutuwa explained that while heavy metals occur naturally, they become harmful due to bioaccumulation and excessive concentration in the food chain. She singled out cadmium as a serious ecotoxicological concern due to its widespread industrial use.

The FIIRO chief emphasized the need for stronger regulation, enforcement, and public awareness to reduce the growing burden of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and organ failure across Nigeria.

Authorities and health experts have called on consumers to be cautious and for policymakers to prioritize food safety measures in local food processing.