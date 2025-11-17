Use ‘Prophecies’ To Promote Unity, Not Division, APGA Chieftain Tells Clerics

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Youth Leader of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Eze Chukwu, has cautioned clerics against using their ‘prophecies’ and messages to divide Nigerians rather than unite them.

Chukwu gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

He said it was unfortunate that certain ‘prophecies’ had the potential to cause more social problems for the nation than proffer solutions to its challenges.

He cited the case of Mr Babatunde Ayodele, Prophet and founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church who in a ‘prophetic’ statement alleged that Igbos were the problem of Nigeria.

Chukwu, who is also the APGA chairmanship candidate of APGA in the upcoming Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), urged President Bola Tinubu to call the ‘prophet’ to order.

He described the statement as irresponsible, reckless, inflammatory, and capable of igniting unnecessary tension in the country.

Chukwu said: “As the national youth leader committed to national unity, peace, and justice”, Ayodele’s statement is condemned in the strongest possible terms.

He said that such a narrative has no place in a multicultural nation such as Nigeria, adding that it should not come from a supposed religious leader.

“This statement is not just irresponsible, it is reckless, inflammatory, and capable of igniting unnecessary tension in Nigeria.

“It is therefore dangerous, ignorant, and utterly irresponsible to label an entire Igbo tribe, over 45 million people, as the problem of Nigeria.

“This is an unfortunate comment that, if not tackled, can promote ethnic profiling, further stoke hate, bitterness, and division,” he said.

“For your information, no single tribe is the problem of Nigeria. Our problem is not tribe or religion but inability of people of all tribes and religion to do the right thing,” Chukwu said.

According to Chukwu, every tribe has good and bad people, patriots and criminals and that human nature is not tribal.

Chukwu said that ndi Igbo contribute immensely to the growth and stability of the country through: commerce and enterprise, education and innovation.

He said their contributions were also evident in the public service as well as investments in different parts of the country.

“We are also calling on the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu to publicly caution the primate, investigate these irresponsible remarks,” Chukwu said.

Chukwu urged the government not to allow any religious institution to become a breeding ground for hate and ethnic profiling.

He said what the country needed now was nation-building and not nation-breaking rhetoric.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in a recent social media post Ayodele said “Igbos, they are the problem of this country, they are desperate for power.

“They want to rule this country at all cost and I don’t see them ruling the country even in the coming dispensations.”

However, he said he was misunderstood.

“It is important for me to clarify that there has never been a time when my messages or prophecies expressed my hatred for any tribe for whatever reason.

“My statement about the Igbo curse is more of a solution towards getting the presidency than what it has been perceived to be,” he said in a statement through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

