Users Of Motorcycles In Restricted Areas Face Prosecution In Enugu

Okada riders and private motorcycle operators in restricted areas in Enugu State will be arrested and their motorcycles impounded.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Emeka Ajogwu, stated this on Thursday while reacting to the resurgence of motorcycles, including commercial ones popularly called okada, in the Enugu metropolis.

Our correspondent reports that operations of motorcycles were restricted to the outskirts of the city, and in rural areas, but banned in the city. However, of late, the operators began to operate in the city, especially in the evening and weekends.

Against this background, the state government restated that the law prohibiting the use of motorcycles generally in the state capital was still effective, adding that it had already constituted a taskforce to arrest and prosecute those violating the law.

Ajogwu said the government would not fold its arms and watch the indiscriminate use of motorcycles. He reminded the public that the law was still much in operation as offenders risked one year imprisonment and forfeiture of their motorcycles.

In his words, “The state government has observed with grave concern the growing and indiscriminate use of motorcycles by some outlaws in the capital city even when they are aware that there is an existing law prohibiting that.

“Our office has received series of enquiries from members of the public expressing fears over their safety due to the reckless manner in which these offenders are driving their motorcycles within Enugu metropolis.

“Such illegal act must cease henceforth as violators of our laws will be dealt with according to the provisions of the extant law. The state has set up a committee to curb this illegality and punish offenders.

“For the avoidance of doubt, section 3 and section 4 of the Operation of Motorcycles (Prohibition) Law, 2012, prohibit the use of motorcycles in all its forms in Enugu North, Enugu South and Enugu East local government areas of the state, and prescribe the punishment for offenders.

“Therefore, we shall not hesitate to enforce this law to the letters. Members of the public, especially the violators are hereby warned accordingly to desist from the criminal act.”

The state government banned the use of motorcycles in some areas following increasing crimes being perpetrated using motorcycles.