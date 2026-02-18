UTME: Agege LG Sponsors 1,500 Candidates

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Mr Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, Chairman, Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, has distributed 1,500 free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration documents to students, as the deadline drew closer.

The organisers of the examination, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had set Feb. 26, as deadline for registration of prospective candidates for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Obasa, who described the initiative as breaking barriers and expanding access to higher education, added that the gesture was for Senior Secondary School students, in both public and private schools.

He added that it was also for qualified residents seeking placements into institutes of higher learning.

He explained that the gesture reflected his administration’s commitment to human capital development, ensuring no capable student was denied access to education due to funding.

“Education remains the strongest foundation for sustainable development.

“By providing these forms, we are removing obstacles for our young people,” Obasa stated.

The chairman added that the intervention aligned with the council’s education-support agenda, nurturing talent and preparing youths for leadership and productivity.

“Our responsibility is to create opportunities. This initiative gives students a fair chance to compete and fulfil their dreams,” Obasa said.

Registration, according to him, is ongoing at the council secretariat and will close on Feb. 21, with transparent arrangements in place.

He assured that his administration would continue to prioritise education policies that empowered youths and secured the future of Agege community.

Stakeholders, including parents and advocates, commended the initiative as timely, easing family burdens, while motivating students toward higher education.

Mrs Tolu Abiola, a parent, said: “This support has reduced the financial stress on families. Many of us were worried about affording the forms but now our children can focus on preparing for success.”

Oyinkansola Babatunde, a beneficiary, said: “This gesture has lifted a huge burden off my parents. It shows the chairman truly cares about our future.”

Another beneficiary, Olaniyi Atokolu on her part, said “This is my first UTME and without this support, I might have struggled.

“It gives me confidence to now pursue my dream course.”

On her part, Adebowale Oluwatomisin noted that the free form meant she could now focus on preparing well for the test, rather than worry about how to raise funds for the registration, adding, “It is a blessing to us students.”

Also reacting to the gesture, Omoboriola Oluwanifemi, another student said: “This opportunity motivates me to study harder. It proves that our leaders can invest in our education.”

On her part, Yetunde Ibilola lauded the chairman for the gesture , noting that it had reduced pressure on families and encouraged beneficiaries to aim higher academically.