UTME Mass Registration: JAMB Reports Six Errant Schools To Education Ministry

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set to report six secondary schools to the Federal Ministry of Education for their involvement in irregular registration activities during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise.

The affected schools are Federal Government Girls College, Onitsha, Anambra State; St. Maria Goretti Girls Secondary School, Nkwerre-Orlu, Imo State; Finek Group of Schools, Aba, Abia State; Susu College, Nkpor, Anambra State; Nnamdi Azikiwe University Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State; and Deeper Life High School, Onitsha, Anambra State.

JAMB emphasised that its registration exercise is strictly individual-based and prohibits group or school-based registrations.

The Board viewed the involvement of these schools in registration runs or mass registrations as serious violations of its operational guidelines and has brought it to the attention of authorities for disciplinary action.

“Consequently, all forms of ‘registration runs’ or mass registration facilitated by schools or external agents are prohibited and constitute serious violations of the Board’s operational guidelines.

“The involvement of the above-listed schools in these unacceptable practices is highly regrettable and has been brought to the attention of the appropriate authorities for necessary disciplinary action,” JAMB said.

JAMB added that to maintain examination integrity, it has resolved that candidates from schools found engaging in registration runs or group registrations will not be allowed to sit for the 2026 UTME examination.

“Candidates are therefore strongly advised to ensure that they register individually and personally at any of the Board’s accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

“This is to guarantee the integrity of their data and to ensure that their personal information is accurately captured in the Board’s database.

“The Board remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the credibility, transparency, and integrity of its examination processes and will continue to take decisive action against any institution or individual found undermining these standards,” JAMB explained in is Weekly Bulletin.