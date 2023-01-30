UTME: No Email Address, No Registration, Says JAMB

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that prospective candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cannot register for the examination without providing an email address.

This was revealed in a statement by Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB Head of Public Affairs and Protocol.

According to the statement, the development is a way to ensure that best practices are followed in the process of capturing candidates’ relevant data. The Board added that emails also provide a more flexible and professional means of communication.

It said, “…the latest Advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates is also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.

“Furthermore, e-mail provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding with UTME registration.

“In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely as the Board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered,” the statement read.

eTranzact Suspended

Meanwhile, JAMB also announced the immediate suspension of eTranzact, one of the major vendors of the UTME ePINS, from offering the service to candidates effective immediately.

The board made this known in the latest issue of its weekly bulletin released on Monday, adding that the platform had flouted its ground rule on the prescribed fee for the ePINS.

“Evidence available to the Board showed that some of the agents of eTranzact such as Embassy Café have been vending the 2023 UTME ePINs above the prescribed fee. This suspension is sequel to the flouting of the Board’s ground rule that no vendor is allowed to sell above the prescribed fee.

“It should be recalled that the Board had made it abundantly clear that to be listed as a vending outlet, a vendor would not be allowed to sell a dime above the approved fee. Furthermore, to ensure that all vendors play by the rules, the Board had approved a handsome commission for them per each ePIN vended,” JAMB said.

The board further stated that eTranzact is also suspended from engaging in any other transactions associated with JAMB’s processes and urged candidates who had been made to pay above the approved fee by any vendor, or exploited in any other way to register their complaint by contacting JAMB at [email protected] and providing their ePIN.