UTME: Soludo Places Mmesoma On Mental Rehabilitation

Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has ordered the state guidance counsellor to take over the psychological rehabilitation of Miss Mmesomma Joy Ejikeme.

Mmesoma has been in the news after she admitted falsifying her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result to enable her to earn scholarship grants.

The directive was contained in a letter to the principal of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Nnewi, where Mmesoma is a student.

Soludo, in the letter, directed immediate commencement of psychological counselling and therapy session for Mmesoma. It was gathered that the head of the state counselling unit is a professor of clinical psychology.

The letter was signed by the state commissioner for education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, and was done in accordance with the recommendations of the panel constituted to investigate the matter.

A part of the letter read, “The directive is in line with one of the recommendations of the committee set up by Anambra State government to investigate the matter, following the parading of the fake result which elicited interests and generated controversies and misgivings to the general public.”