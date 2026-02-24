Uwaleke Backs CBN Lending Rate Cut, Says Decision Will Boost Confidence

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Professor Uche Uwaleke has described the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to reduce the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points as a cautious and credibility-building move, arguing that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is deliberately prioritising macroeconomic stability over aggressive easing.

Reacting to the outcome of the February 2026 MPC meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Uwaleke said the moderate rate cut reflects a carefully calibrated transition from a tightening cycle to gradual easing, rather than the start of an aggressive monetary expansion.

According to him, while macroeconomic indicators support easing, the decision to cut by 50 basis points instead of a deeper 100 basis points underscores the apex bank’s focus on risk management.

“Inflation has declined for eleven consecutive months. Headline inflation is down to 15.10 per cent, food inflation has moderated sharply, and month-on-month inflation has turned negative.

“These are strong indications that previous tightening measures are working,” he said.

Nigeria’s external reserves, he noted, are at a 13-year high, the exchange rate has remained relatively stable, and capital inflows are improving, conditions that ordinarily could justify a more aggressive rate cut.

However, Uwaleke cautioned that monetary policy operates with time lags, stressing that much of the current disinflation is the delayed effect of earlier tightening measures.

“If the CBN eases too quickly, it risks reversing the gains already achieved. Inflation expectations in Nigeria have historically been fragile.

“The Bank wants to consolidate credibility before accelerating the pace of easing,” he explained.

He pointed to recent foreign exchange market operations as evidence of the central bank’s strategic caution.

According to reports, the CBN mopped up approximately $190m to moderate the pace of naira appreciation, an unusual move, as central banks typically intervene to defend weakening currencies.

Uwaleke said the action signals two key developments: strong foreign exchange inflows from oil earnings, remittances and portfolio investments, and a deliberate effort by the CBN to avoid destabilising the fixed-income market.

“If the naira appreciates too rapidly, foreign portfolio investors who entered the market for high yields may exit abruptly. A sharp rate cut could trigger an unwinding of carry trades and renewed demand for dollars.

The 50 basis point cut reduces that risk,” he said.

He added that the MPC’s decision balances three major objectives—supporting economic growth, maintaining exchange rate stability, and anchoring inflation expectations.

Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which stood at 55.7 points, indicates continued expansion in private sector activity.

According to Uwaleke, this suggests that growth remains resilient, reducing the urgency for aggressive monetary stimulus.

Beyond macroeconomic indicators, he highlighted the political economy dimension of the decision.

The MPC communiqué referenced potential election-related fiscal spending as an upside risk to inflation. In such circumstances, he said, monetary authorities may need to maintain a tighter stance for longer should fiscal expansion intensify.

“A gradual easing cycle gives the CBN policy flexibility in case fiscal conditions become expansionary,” he noted.

From a financial system perspective, Uwaleke said the measured cut also aligns with the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation exercise. With 20 banks reportedly meeting the new capital thresholds announced by the CBN Governor, stability remains critical during the transition.

“A measured rate adjustment avoids introducing unnecessary volatility at a time when the banking system is undergoing structural adjustments,” he said.

Looking ahead, Uwaleke indicated that further gradual cuts could follow if disinflation persists over the next two to three months and external conditions remain supportive. However, he ruled out a return to aggressive easing unless inflation declines more sharply or economic growth weakens significantly.

Overall, he characterised the MPC’s latest move as prudent and confidence-enhancing.

“This is not aggressive easing. It is a transition from tightening to calibrated easing. That distinction is important for sustaining market confidence and consolidating macroeconomic stability,” he said.