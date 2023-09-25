Uzodimma Pardons Civil Servants For Receiving Double Salaries In 10 Years

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has backed down from his earlier threat to punish civil servants who were found culpable in receiving double salaries after the governments salary automation uncovered 935 person’s fraudulently being paid for the past ten years.

The governor stated this while reacting to the pleas of the parish priest of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkwo Emeke in Emekukwu of Owerri North Local Government Area.

Uzodinma who was a guest at the 65th birthday anniversary Sir Jude Ejiogu told the parish priest that the civil servants who are complaining of not being paid didn’t tell the full story.

He pointed out that workers that have not been paid their salaries and arrears are those the automated salary scheme caught receiving double salary for past ten years.

He said: “I was delighted to have worshipped at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkwo Emeke in Emekukwu of Owerri North Local Government Area for the Thanksgiving Mass of Sir Jude Ejiogu as he marks his 65th birthday anniversary.

“The words of the Parish Priest are valuable resources that I have noted and shall continue to improve on the level of progress we have recorded so far in the development of our dear State. However, I took time to address some observations highlighted by the Parish Priest, an eloquent man.

“In the course, I admonished our people for blackmailing the government without coming forward with the actual truth of events. The automation of salary payment to civil servants uncovered a lot of discrepancies on the path of the workers, especially those who had hitherto earned double salary from Government.”

The governor added, “Nevertheless, I have rescinded the Government’s initial decision of prosecuting offenders, and we will commence the process of a resolution to enable those in that category receive their salary.”