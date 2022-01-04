Uzodimma To Okorocha: I’m Older Than You, Accord Me Respect

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has asked a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, to always accord him respect because he (Uzodimma) is older than him.

Uzodimma, while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting he convened in Owerri on Tuesday, claimed that Okorocha was doing everything possible to frustrate him.

The governor said even though Okorocha had left office, the former governor still wants to control the state.

While noting that he has no issues with Okorocha, Uzodimma urged the current Imo West senator to allow him govern the state in peace.

“I have said it times without number, I have no personal grouse with anybody.

“All of you who know me well in Imo State, I tried one time or the other to contest election, in some cases I won, in some cases I did not win. And when I didn’t win, I left back to my business. When I won I served people with all my heart.

“I have many former governors in Imo State. I have governor Achike Udenwa, I have governor Ikedi Ohakim, there was Emeka Ihedioha as former governor and Okorocha as former governor.

“But none of them wants to take the whole state as a private property.

“The difference between other former governors and Okorocha is that he is out of office but he still wants to be in office.

“Okorocha is a younger brother to me, I’m older than him. If not anything, traditionally I should be respected by him.

“I don’t want join issues with him, let him just know that he is no longer the governor. And for the short period I will be here God willing, he should allow me answer the governor that I am,” said Uzodimma.

THE WHISTLER reported that ahead of the stakeholders’ meeting where Governor Uzodimma was expected to name alleged sponsors of insecurity in Imo, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, had claimed “Okorocha and Nwosu have been specifically mentioned by suspects who are in the custody of security agents, as being sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in Imo State, using their relationship with former ex-militants to perpetrate the crimes.”