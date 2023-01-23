‘Uzodimma You’re Next’ — Killers Of Imo LG Boss Tell Governor

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The sole administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Christopher Ohizu, has been beheaded by yet-to-be identified persons.

Ohizu, who was kidnapped on Friday alongside two others, was slain after a ransom of N6million was allegedly paid to his abductors.

In a viral video seen by THE WHISTLER, the LG boss was seen kneeling down with his hands tied to his back in an unknown forest.

A voice in the background of the video was heard disassociating the killers from the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s alleged militia arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Before going ahead to slaughter Ohizu, the male voice threatened that the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, would be the next to be killed by them.

Hope Uzodinma, Imo State Governor

“Hope, hear the voice once again, Hope, Hope, Hope, I only called you three times, Hope hear the voice once again, you see this man kneeling down, Hope I know you most know this man (sic). I want you to watch the video, watch it very well, the way I am killing this man is the way I will kill you very soon.

“You think moving around with soldiers will solve the problem. Hope I thought you are a sensible man, I didn’t know you are a foolish idiot, you don’t know what you are doing,” he said.

Speaking further, the unidentified man accused Governor Uzodimma of sponsoring Boko Haram terrorists, saying “you people are the ones equipping them. You people entered Kuje prison and release captured Boko Haram fighters and give them uniform, arm them with ammunition and send them to Igboland to kill our brothers thinking that you are killing unknown gunmen.”

He added, “…we are not ESN, we are not IPOB, we are a set group of people that have seen what has been happening in this land and said enough is enough that we must fight to make sure that Biafra is restored.

“Hope, whether you people like it or not when eastern region is concerned, there is no election and there will be no election in eastern region, we can’t accept that, rather, you people will be dying one after the other.”

When our correspondent contacted him for comment, the Imo State Police public relation officer, Henry Okoye, said the command will issue a statement to the public soon.