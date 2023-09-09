Uzodinma Seeks FG’s Intervention On Road Projects In Imo

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has appealed to the Federal Government to intervene on dilapidated nature of some federal roads across the state.

The governor made this plea as he received the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who was inspecting ongoing federal road projects in the state.

The governor told the Minister that his administration has executed some federal road projects such as the Owerri -Orlu road and the ongoing Owerri -Umuahia road.

He said: “It was with great pleasure that I received my brother, the Minister of Works, David Nweze Umahi, who called in while in the State to inspect ongoing road projects of the Federal Government.

“In the course of my interactions with the Minister, I seized the opportunity to bring to his knowledge the Federal road projects that have been executed and ongoing by my administration. I therefore, called for more interventions from the Federal Government in that regard.

“While wishing him success on this national assignment, I expressed my sincere confidence in the capability and credibility of the Minister to discharge his duties diligently in line with the Renewed Hope drive of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”