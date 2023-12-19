Uzodinma Signs 2024 Budget, Warns Heads Of MDAs Against Financial Recklessness

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has warned Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies that strict measures will be taken against anyone neglecting the state’s economic growth through financial recklessness and mismanagement of public fund.

The governor made this statement in Owerri after he assented the 2024 budget themed “Budget of Renewed Economic Growth.”

Uzodinma praised the swift handling of the Executive Bill by the Imo State House of Assembly, emphasizing the collaborative spirit between the executive and legislative branches.

The governor said he expects the budget to serve as a stimulus for Imo State’s economic development, with an unprecedented 82.5% allocated to capital expenditure aimed at fostering economic growth, infrastructure development and making the state a model for others.

He, however, emphasized the crucial role of prudent implementation, urging responsible management of resources, revenue leakage closure, and a commitment to public trust.

He said: “The success of the budget will largely depend on the prudent implementation of all the articles and items in the budget.

“I will therefore plead that the bureaucracy be prudent in managing whatever resources we can achieve…when you hear that we have a budget of N592.2bn it’s just a proposal.

“There are two components in that document; one is the revenue and the second one is the expenditure. It means that we first make the money because money will be earned before it is spent.

“So for us to make the money, we need all hands on deck, we need to close all revenue leakages, we need to be prudent, we need to consider the interest of the state, we need to shun all forms of fraud and criminality, we need to commit to our jobs and understand the meaning of public trust.

“When you occupy a position that is dealing with the destiny and future of a people, you don’t take them for granted”.

He warned of strict measures against any official neglecting the state’s economic growth, underscoring the significance of understanding their role in shaping the destiny and future of the people.