Uzodinma Vs Okorocha: Imo Now ‘Theatre Of War And Conflict’ – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, has reacted to the clash between supporters of Governor Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, in Imo on Sunday.

The party said Imo had now turned to a “theatre of war and conflict” due to the political rift between Governor Uzodinma and Okorocha, who is the current senator representing Imo west senatorial district in the state.

Recall that Okorocha and his aides were on Sunday arrested by the police after the former governor led some men to forcefully access the premises of the Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartment in Owerri. The property had been sealed off by the Imo State government on the grounds that it was acquired using money diverted from the state government’s coffers.

Both Uzodinma and Okorocha belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Imo PDP spokesperson, Ogubundu Nwadike, in a statement on Monday, said the running political battle between the governor and his predecessor was stirring up tension in the state.

Nwadike said, “It is highly disgusting that the present APC Government in the state has turned Imo into a terror zone and theatre of war and conflict.

“In recent times, Imolites have had the most tragic and excruciating experience ranging from the recent military invasion of parts of Orlu and Orsu Local Government Areas, which caused insecurity and other forms of gruesome attacks, leading to the breakdown of peace and order, and loss of lives and properties.

“The recent violence perpetrated by supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodimma has stirred up tension and apprehension in the state, thereby toppling the atmosphere of saturated peace and tranquility.

“It is, indeed, highly despicable that under the present administration, Imo State, which used to be the centre and cynosure of public peace and orderliness, has turned into a jungle of terror where hooliganism, rascality, thuggery, and abuse of the dignity of human peace have become the order of the day.

“The APC Government in the state has created a Frankenstein monster that haunts the relative peace and social order in the state, Imolites are now living under fear and apprehension and can no more sleep with their two eyes closed.

“It is most disheartening that our dear state has become a laughing stock and object of mockery and caricature, due to the present psychopathic leadership, which is creating unnecessary tension and also mortgaging the peace of the state.”

The Imo PDP further urged the APC administration to focus on how to “champion a harmonised and defined strategy for leadership excellence and good governance”.

It added that, “…since the inception of the present APC government in the state, Imo State has not experienced any modicum of peace, rather the State has continued to wallow and dangle on the debris of hopelessness, mis-governance and massive developmental haemorrhage.

“Rather than tormenting and unleashing terror on Imolites, APC Government in the state should begin to champion a harmonized and defined strategy for leadership excellence and good governance,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, David Umahi, reacted to the situation on Monday and called for calm among supporter of the politicians.

Umahi, who doubles as Ebonyi State Governor, said: “South-East leaders are capable of settling their disputes internally instead of washing their linen in public.

“We sue for calm among the supporters of both leaders to ensure a timely and amicable resolution of the disagreement.”