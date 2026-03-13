Uzor Arukwe Speaks Out On Alleged Romance With Bambam

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has dismissed rumours linking him romantically with actress and reality TV star Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam.

Arukwe addressed the speculation during an interview with BBC Igbo, clarifying that the movie they appeared in together was the first time he had ever met the actress.

The actor explained that he remained cautious and respectful while filming intimate scenes with Bambam because he was aware that she is married.

“Before I touched her, I asked her if there was any way I could touch her that her husband wouldn’t like or that might cause problems at home,” he said.

“I usually meet my female colleagues to ask them how far is too far? If I put my hands here, will your husband get annoyed? If I touch you in this manner, will your husband criticise it?” he further explained.

According to Arukwe, the conversation was necessary to ensure that nothing done during filming would create issues in the actress’s marriage.

However, shortly after the movie’s release, rumours began circulating on social media claiming that both actors were romantically involved.

Arukwe said he was surprised by the allegations, noting that some people even claimed they had slept together and were secretly dating.

“That movie was the first time I had ever met her. But people started saying we slept together and were dating, which was completely false,” he said.

The actor maintained that his relationship with Bambam was strictly professional.

Bambam is married to fellow reality TV star Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A.

Arukwe added that the online speculation may have gained traction partly because many people were already aware of her marriage, stressing that nothing happened between them outside their roles in the film.