Uzuegbu Takes Over As New Enugu State Police Commissioner

CP Kanayo V. Uzuegbu has assumed duty as the 28th commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, THE WHISTLER reports.

Uzuegbu takes over from CP Ahmed Ammani, who has been redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja. The new commissioner hails from Umuaka Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (B.A., Hons) from the University of Port-Harcourt; a Higher Diploma in Strategic Studies from University of Maiduguri, and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Nigeria.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP), and was trained at Police Academy, Kaduna. He has held many positions and served in different state and zonal commands, formations and at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A release by DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state Police Public Relations Officer on Thursday, shows that CP Uzuegbu was the DPO of several divisions in different state commands, the provost marshall of Benue State Command; unit/squadron commander of No. 15 PMF, Ilorin, and the officer in-charge of the Basic Training Wing at Police College, Maiduguri.

“He also served as the assistant commissioner of police, Operations, Zone 9, Umuahia; commander, Switch Operation Switch SOS, Port-Harcourt; area commander, Owerri and Karu Area Commands, respectively in Imo and Nasarawa States’ Commands.

“He further served as the deputy commissioner in-charge of Administration and the State CID in Edo and Osun States’ Commands respectively; the director of the Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU), Police Staff College, Jos, and until his posting to the command, he was the commissioner of police in-charge of Operations Communication, Department of ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

Ndukwe added that CP Uzuegbu also served as the commander of Sector 8 El- Dain Africa Peace-Keeping Mission in Sudan.

Among the courses he attended, according to the release, are PMF Unit Combat and Armoured Tank Tactical Maneuver Courses at PMF Training College, Gwoza, Borno State; the Junior and Intermediate Command, and the Strategic Leadership and Command Courses, both at the Police Staff College, Jos, as well as the Train the Trainer Course organized by the European Union (EU).

He has certificates in Terrorism and Counterterrorism, Law of Arm Conflict, Security Studies, Restore Order after Hostility, Mine Evacuation, as well as Human Rights and Gender Equality.