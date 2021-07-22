Vacate Taraba Forests In 30 Days, Emir Tells Herdsmen

Herdsmen occupying forest reserves in Taraba State have reportedly been handed a 30-day ultimatum to leave or be evicted forcefully.

The Emir of Muri Empire, Abbas Tafida, issued the quit notice to the herdsmen against the backdrop of rising cases of kidnapping and killings in parts of the state.

Tafida, as reported by Punch, accused the herders of being behind worsening insecurity in the state.

“Our Fulani herdsmen in the forests, you came into this state and we accepted you, why then will you be coming to towns and villages to kidnap residents, even up to the extent of raping our women?

“Because of this unending menace, every Fulani herdsman in this state have been given 30 days ultimatum to vacate the forests. We are tired of having sleepless nights and the hunger alone in the land is enormous and we will not allow it to continue,” the Emir reportedly said after Tuesday’s Eid prayers.

Recall that herdsmen were similarly issued eviction notices in Oyo and Ondo State in the wake of rising insecurity in the South West geo-political zone.

The Ondo State Government had subsequently brokered peace with leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on the condition that the herders must help security agencies to apprehend criminal elements among them.