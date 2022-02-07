VALENTINE: Imo Gov’t To Share 2,700 Phones To Youths

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, through the office his special adviser on social media influence, will share 2,700 Android smartphones to youths in the state as valentine gifts.

The governor’s adviser on social media, Pascal Chibuike, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, announced this via his Instagram account on Monday.

Chibuike said the phones would be distributed at the ‘Hope For Imo Valentine Concert’ that would be held at the Heroes Square, Owerri, on February 12.

He said the government hopes that the phones will enable Imo youths to take advantage of amazing opportunities available on the social media.

“Just concluded a partnership deal and purchase of 2,700 @Infinixnigeria smart HD 2021 phones that will be given out to Imo youths by my office, the special adviser to @He_Hopeuzodimma the executive governor of Imo state on social media influence this Saturday 12th Feb. 2022 at Hero’s Square where we will have the hope for Imo valentine concert.

“These phones are super smart with an amazing 13 months warranty, feel free to google it to know

better.

“These phones will give opportunities to Imolites to take advantage of the amazing social media space to better their lives & that of our dear Imo state,” he wrote.

Chibuike was appointed as Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Social Media Influence and Social Events Management on January 14, 2022.