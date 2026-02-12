Valentine: Perfumes, Wigs Fly Off Shelves As Lagos Men Lead Spending

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Vendors of gift items in Lagos say men have overwhelmingly dominated the purchase of Valentine gifts this season, with an estimated ratio of 15 male buyers to every one female buyer.

The observation emerged from a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey conducted across major gift outlets, roadside stalls and shopping centres in parts of Lagos on Thursday.

According to the vendors, men were more visible in gift shops and online stores, purchasing items ranging from customised boxed perfumes, wigs and jewellery to flowers, chocolates and teddy bears for their loved ones.

Mrs Ufuoma Adeyinka-Jones, Founder of The Lofinda Express, a perfume outlet, told NAN that since Monday, most of her customers had been men buying gifts for their wives, lovers, daughters, sisters and nieces.

She said that contrary to popular opinion, men were highly romantic and intentional gift-givers.

Adeyinka-Jones noted that in spite of advertisements targeting both male and female audiences, responses from men were overwhelmingly higher.

”Out of every 15 orders, only one comes from a woman,” she said.

She disclosed that the least amount spent on a customised perfume box was N40, 000.

According to her, men were particularly thoughtful this season, ensuring that female family members are not left out of the valentine celebrations.

”Men have gone all out to make their partners feel seen and valued.

”This Valentine season, orders have increased by over 200 per cent following the advertisements I placed. Many customers are also adding handwritten notes alongside gift cards.

”They are very particular about delivery timing to build anticipation and often request additional items such as wigs and jewellery to complement the perfume boxes.”

Similarly, Mrs Latifat Asenoguan, Chief Executive Officer of Wholesome Hairs, said sales during the valentine season had tripled her expectations, with the majority of purchases made by men.

Asenoguan noted that the few women who patronised her business bought wigs mainly for personal use.

According to her, men have taken gifting to another level this year, sparing no effort to delight their partners.

Also, Madam Emema Okon, a baker, said the number of heart-shaped cakes produced this season surpassed that of the previous year.

She said she collaborated with supermarkets to include wines, chocolates, flowers and other items to enhance the presentation of the cake boxes.

According to her, on average, men have spent between N75, 000 and N100, 000 per box this season.

”It is the thoughtfulness behind the gifts that makes them truly special.”

A gift shop owner in Ikeja, who identified herself simply as Blessing, said the trend reflected long-standing cultural expectations that men take the lead in valentine celebrations.

She said that since the beginning of the week, about 90 per cent of her customers had been men.

”Women do buy gifts, but they are usually smaller items or not necessarily for a boyfriend or husband,” she said.

Similarly, a food tray chef, Mrs Stacy Soremekun, said many men were making last-minute purchases, with increased foot traffic expected on Valentine’s Day.

She expressed optimism that sales would peak on Friday, as many buyers traditionally delay gift purchases until the final day of the celebration.