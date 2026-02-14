Valentine’s Day: Music Producer Lights Up Lagos Billboards With Love Notes To Fiancée

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Femi Dapson, a Nigerian music video producer and founder of Nouvelle Films, marked Valentine’s Day with a sweeping romantic gesture, placing love messages for his partner, Simisanya, on massive digital billboards across Lagos.

Dapson, popularly known as Uncle Dapson on X, disclosed the surprise in multiple posts on Saturday, sharing photos and videos of the installations that caught the attention of motorists and passersby throughout the highbrow districts.

In one of the posts, he wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day from me to my sweet baby, #simisanya. A private message wasn’t enough; I needed to shout it so everyone could see. Here we go.

“My message to you is on display the entire day on both sides of the billboards at Lekki Phase 1 and Lekki Phase 2.”

The Valentine-themed displays, bright with hearts and affectionate words, quickly drew admiration online, with many users praising the scale of the declaration.

Responding to the surprise, Simisanya expressed excitement and appreciation. “When I saw this, I screamed! Didn’t see this coming, honestly. I love him soooooooo much. I love you, my baby!! You are amazing,” she wrote.

The public show of affection is the latest in a wave of elaborate Valentine’s Day gestures that routinely trend on social media.

The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Dapson proposed in what he described as an intimate setting. In November, they held their family introduction, an event he tagged as “1/4,” hinting at a series of wedding rites.

They have since revealed plans to walk down the aisle in March 2026.