Vehicle Owners To Pay N80,000 Annually For Parking Lots In Lagos

Lagos State Government has begun the implementation of the parking lot which costs N80,000 per slot yearly with a processing fee of N50,000.

The General Manager of the recently created Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA), Adebisi Adelabu, had in March said the agency was ready to start implementing the state’s parking policies aimed at averting disruption, reducing traffic congestion and ensuring improved road safety.

The programme is being executed in phases and would start with five local government areas including Ikeja and Lagos Island as a pilot project.

Based on the arrangement, roads for on-street parking would be marked and properly labelled.

A document seen by THE WHISTLER revealed that parking lot rates have been pegged at N80,000 per slot yearly.

Based on the document, a non refundable administrative/processing fee of N50,000 applies.

The fees are paid directly into the Lagos State Parking Authority accounts held with Globus Bank or Polaris Bank.

THE WHISTLER understands that one of the areas where the N50,000 fee is applicable is the Lekki axis.

In a letter dated August 15, 2022, LASPA communicated to Nellies Nigeria located at 95, plot 6, Omorinre Johnsor Street, Lekki Phase 1 and it was billed N290,000 for three slots and the N50,000 processing fee.

LASPA said, “In line with the administration’s policy in moving Lagos State towards a 21st century economy to align with the first pillar of THEMES’S Agenda of which transportation is key, your organisation is hereby served this demand notice for the setback parking (off-street) in front of your premises before commencement of enforcement action.

“Based on the inspection, we identified three parking slots on your setback at the rate of N80,000 per slot per annum totaling N240,000.00. Also, a non-refundable administrative/processing fee of N50,000 only applies based on your location totalling N290,000.00 only payable for the year 2022.”